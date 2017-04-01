Throwback 2011:When Gambhir’s 97 Guided India to The World Cup Win
Nine years back, to the day, a fresh chapter of Indian cricket was written at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
MS Dhoni and his band of extraordinary cricketers chased down the 275-run target set by Sri Lanka and became the first host team to win the ICC World Cup. The skipper himself hit the winning runs and the celebrations continued for weeks.
Gambhir went on to score 97 in the match before Dhoni and Yuvraj guided the team past the finish line.
“For a country obsessed with hundreds, mine is a 97 the nation will remember,” said Gautam Gambhir, reminiscing the final in an exclusive chat with The Quint. Watch the video as he shares his memories from six years back.
Loading...
(This story was first published on 1 April 2017 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark the eighth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)