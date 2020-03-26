How Effective Is Coronavirus Screening in Noida?

11 people have tested positive for Coronavirus so far in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

I live in Sector 137 and unfortunately, two people from my society have tested positive.

The results came out on 24 March and the whole society was sealed for two days, starting 24 March noon.

I must say that the administration was very proactive. They made a proper announcement informing people about the sealing.

Almost 50 personnel from Noida admin & CMOs office came to the society. Their main aim is to seal the society and screen all residents.

My society has almost 1,200 flats which are occupied. And health department officials went to every house to conduct the screening.

So, what is it that was asked during the screening? Basically, people were asked about the number of family members, if they had any cough and cold and if they had any recent travel history.