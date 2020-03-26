How Effective Is Coronavirus Screening in Noida?
11 people have tested positive for Coronavirus so far in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
I live in Sector 137 and unfortunately, two people from my society have tested positive.
The results came out on 24 March and the whole society was sealed for two days, starting 24 March noon.
I must say that the administration was very proactive. They made a proper announcement informing people about the sealing.
Almost 50 personnel from Noida admin & CMOs office came to the society. Their main aim is to seal the society and screen all residents.
My society has almost 1,200 flats which are occupied. And health department officials went to every house to conduct the screening.
So, what is it that was asked during the screening? Basically, people were asked about the number of family members, if they had any cough and cold and if they had any recent travel history.
These questions they could have asked had it been a case of a regular screening. But in a society where positive cases have been found, the screening could have been more detailed.
Here are few critical questions which they could have asked:
- If we had been in physical proximity of the affected people.
- If we had met them recently, visited their home.
- If we had visited the floor, the tower where they live.
That way perhaps they could have zeroed in on some more people who should be closely monitored or tested.
What the administration and the authorities are doing is commendable, it’s a tough job. They are out on the streets to protect us. And I would really like to thank them for what they are doing.
This blog is not to criticise them. It’s just to suggest few things they can do better. This will only make the detection process far more accurate and robust.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
