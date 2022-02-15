Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand Lowest in 15 Years. What Does it Indicate?

With a voter turnout of 60 percent, the polling for the Assembly elections in the state of Uttarakhand concluded on Monday, 14 February. While the state is known to have an average voter turnout, it was lesser this time compared to the previous two elections held in 2017 (64.8 percent) and 2012 (66.6 percent).

While Haridwar saw the highest polling in the state at 68.37 percent followed by 65.13 percent in Udham Singh Nagar, and 65.55 percent in Uttarkashi, polling in Almora was the lowest at 50.65 percent.

What does the low voter turnout across the state and in the key constituencies mean? Does it indicate the mood of the voters?