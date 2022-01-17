Harak Singh Rawat Dismissed From Uttarakhand Cabinet, Expelled From BJP
Harak Singh Rawat has said that he discovered through social media that the BJP had expelled him.
Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat has been dismissed from the state Cabinet by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reported news agency ANI, citing the Chief Minister’s Office.
The BJP MLA has also been expelled from the party for a period of six years.
Rawat was subsequently quoted by ANI as saying that BJP did not talk to him once before "taking such a big decision", and he had gone to Delhi to meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, but as soon as he reached, he discovered through social media that the BJP had expelled him.
He also said that he would have resigned from the party four years ago, if he had not left the Congress to join them.
"Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called me to meet in Delhi, due to traffic there was a bit of delay. I wanted to meet him& Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as I reached Delhi, I saw on social media that they (BJP) expelled me."Harak Singh Rawat, according to ANI
"I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work," Rawat further added.
Reports suggest that Rawat’s removal comes amid infighting in the BJP, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Speculations are also rife that Rawat may be slated to join the Congress party.
Earlier, in December, Rawat had angrily left a Cabinet meeting in protest against alleged "government inaction" over a suggested medical college in his constituency. It had also been reported that Rawat had threatened to resign.
However, Umesh Sharma Kau, another BJP MLA of the Uttarakhand government, had subsequently said that Rawat's grievance had been addressed and dismissed the rumours of his resignation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was reportedly involved in the peacemaking.
Rawat is an MLA from the constituency of Kotdwar, and was the Minister for Forest, Environment, Labour and Employment.
The state of Uttarakhand is slated to go to the polls in one phase on 14 February.
(With inputs from ANI.)
