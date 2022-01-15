Yogi Adityanath to Contest from 'Super Safe' Gorakhpur, But There's More to This

There are different explanations for this.

The first is that Ayodhya was never in consideration and that this was just a rumour created by a section of the media. Some say it was sparked by people close to the CM just to test the waters.

The second is that keeping Adityanath in Gorakhpur and not giving him the symbolic honour of representing the seat where the Ram Mandir is being constructed, was the BJP high command's call.

Adityanath has been pitching himself as 'the CM who is overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.'

Now, the Ram Mandir is also seen as a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'legacy'.

Had Adityanath contested from Ayodhya and gone on to win a second term as CM, his identification with Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir would have been as close as PM Modi's with Varanasi and the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Whether it was this reason or the political calculations of East UP that placed Adityanath in East UP is not clear.