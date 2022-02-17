UP Polls: Shah Calls Akhilesh a Dynast; Mulayam Singh Makes His First Appearance

"He is a big leader of the Baghels. When he joined the BJP, he did so after leaving power. We made him the president of the (party's) OBC morcha. He contested the (Lok Sabha) election and won. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji made him a minister and there was no need for him to contest the Assembly polls. But he said he does not want Uttar Pradesh to be run by gangsters again," Amit Shah said while reasoning Baghel's choice as the party contender.