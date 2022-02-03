UP Assembly Polls: SP Writes to EC, Complains About CM Adityanath's Language
SP said that Yogi Adityanath, should use proper "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct."
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting it to issue instructions to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for proper usage of "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct."
According to the letter, the accusing party highlighted the warning given by the Uttar Pradesh CM, of how a "bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after 10 March", when the UP poll results will be declared.
SP also alleged that CM Yogi frequently addressed the party as “goons”, "ruffians" and “mafia” during campaigns, and that his language does not fall under the category of moderate, dignified, and polite speech.
The letter, issued by SP politician Rajendra Chaudhary, underlined that the language used by the Uttar Pradesh CM against the Opposition should be curtailed with immediate effect.
Samajwadi Party demanded that for conducting free, neutral, and fair elections in UP, the CM of the ruling party should be behave in an appropriate manner as per the Model Code of Conduct.
The letter noted that CM Adityanath, on 1 February in Meerut, had equated SP's poll symbol 'red cap' to that worn by rioters and history-sheeters.
The party also accused the CM of using unparliamentary language in Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, when he said, "I know how to control the Opposition's heat".
In the politically significant state like Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 Assembly seats in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
