UP Elections 2022: Police Lathicharge RLD Supporters Outside Counting Centre

While the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 was underway on Thursday, 10 March, the police lathi-charged Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) supporters outside a counting centre in the Baraut constituency situated in Baghpat.

The supporters had allegedly created a furor after RLD leader Jaiveer Tomar lost to the incumbent BJP candidate Krishna Pal Malik by a slender margin of around 320 votes.

The RLD candidate had been leading over his rival throughout the day, leading supporters to believe that he would be the victor from the seat. However, when Malik was declared the winner, supporters got enraged and alleged fraud in the counting process.