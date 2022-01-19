Mamata Banerjee to Campaign for Samajwadi Party in UP Polls: SP Vice President

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is slated to campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI, citing Samajwadi Party vice-president Kiranmay Nanda. TMC will not be contesting the polls themselves in the state.

According to PTI, Nanda, who had previously had an hour-long meeting with Banerjee, said on Tuesday, 19 January: