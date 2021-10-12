BJP Holds Key Meet, Develops 100-Day Strategy for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 11 October, held a key meeting in Delhi to discuss the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and devised a 100-day game plan for pre-poll campaigning.

In addition to BJP chief JP Nadda, party general secretary BL Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, BJP Uttar Pradesh chief Swantantra Dev Singh, and state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were in attendance at the meeting, as per a report by news agency ANI.