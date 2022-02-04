BJP’s Amit Agarwal Is the Richest UP Nominee With Assets Worth Rs 148 Cr: Report

According to poll reforms advocacy group, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), among the names of candidates announced for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls, the richest candidate is Amit Agarwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (Mathura Cantonment) with assets worth over Rs 148 crore.

Agarwal is followed by SK Sharma of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) (Mathura) with Rs 112 crore, and Rahul Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) (Sikandrabad) with just over Rs 100 crore, news agency PTI reported..

The average of assets among major parties as analysed by ADR is: