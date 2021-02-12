Kamala, Not Cam-La: Desis Want Americans to Stop Butchering Names

Jayant Mandyam, a stand-up comedian, has permanently changed his name to Jay. Embarrassed by his teacher’s inability to get his name right, he says the only way out was to get his name to sound more White.

Uthara Vengrai, an environmental scientist at Yale, had it worse when her Maths teacher asked, “Is there a Urethra in the room?”

For years now, South Asian names have been butchered in the West for lack of familiarity with the syllables. Even US Vice President Kamala Devi Harris wasn’t spared the mispronunciation – either wilfully to indicate she has immigrant parentage or for the sheer inability and lack of effort to get it right.

But Harris has time and again corrected those who mispronounced her name, including at her swearing-in on 20 January, when Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor couldn’t get her name right.