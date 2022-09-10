Who Is India-born Devika 'Dev' Bulchandani – the New Global CEO of Ogilvy?

The New York City-based British advertising, marketing, and public relations agency, Ogilvy, named India-born Devika Bulchandani, popularly known as 'Dev,' as its Global Chief Executive Officer on Friday, 9 September.

"Devika is a champion of creativity who brings passion, purpose, and an uncompromising focus on generating impact to everything she does," Mark Read, CEO of WPP, the global leading marketing and communications group of which Ogilvy is a part, stated.