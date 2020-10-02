White House Makes False Claim of Amy Barrett As ‘Rhodes Scholar’
Barrett attended Rhodes College, a private liberal arts school in Memphis, Tennessee.
The White House press secretary was called out on Thursday for making a false claim that Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee for the vacant US Supreme Court seat, was 'a Rhodes Scholar'.
Rhodes Scholars are international students who receive a scholarship to pursue a degree at the University of Oxford.
A similar mistake, or false claim, was made by Fox News, an arguably right-wing news organisation in the US.
She did, however, excel academically in the schools she attended. "She is a magna cum laude graduate of Rhodes College in Tennessee and a summa cum laude graduate of Notre Dame Law School, where she graduated first in her class", notes a White House statement.
