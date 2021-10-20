White House Announces Appointment of Three Indian Americans as Fellows
Joy Basu, Aakash Shah and Sunny Patel have been placed as fellows at various departments in the federal government.
On Monday, 18 October, the White House announced the appointment of three Indian Americans as White House Fellows for 2021-2022. Among the nineteen fellows appointed, Joy Basu, Sunny Patel, and Aakash Shah were named by the President's Commission on White House Fellows.
The President's Commission on White House Fellows described it as the most diverse class in the history of the programme, which was created in 1964 by the then President Lyndon B Johnson, the PTI reported.
Started in 1964 by the then President Lyndon Johnson, the White House Fellowship, "embeds professionals from diverse backgrounds for a year of working as a full-time, paid fellow for White House staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other senior government officials."
It attempts to give the fellows first hand and high level experience of workings of the Federal Government, selection to which is based on a record of professional accomplishment, leadership skills, potential for further growth, and a commitment to service, a White House press release mentioned.
Joy Basu
Joy Basu from Naperville has been appointed to the White House Gender Policy Council. She currently serves as a trustee for the Heifer International Foundation and is a member at the Council of Foreign relations.
According to a White House release, she has worked before as a senior advisor to innovate business seeking authentic, impact integrated growth. She has worked with the TGP growth as a chief of staff and was instrumental in building the Rise Fund prior to which she was a consultant at McKinsey and Company.
She has worked in areas of food and agriculture and also served as a project manager at the World Economic Forum's New Vision for Agriculture.
Basu studied Public Policy and Economics from Duke's University and has earned an MBA and JD from Stanford University.
At Stanford, she served as Co-President of the Women of Stanford Law, as an Arbuckle Fellow and as a leader of the Afghanistan Legal Education Project, the White House said.
Sunny Patel
California's Sunny Patel has been placed at the US Department of Homeland Security.
He is a child and adolescent physiatrist, a public health physician and has recently completed a fellowship at the New York University. At the University, he created a model embedding mental health services in the pediatric oncology clinic, a White House release said. He launched a comprehensive mental health response for thousands of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded health interventions for vulnerable populations in the United States and abroad, including in India, Thailand, and Dominican Republic.
He has spent the past decade working with refugee populations and has conducted forensic psychological examinations for asylum seekers with NYU and Physicians for Human Rights, the release added.
Patel is an alumni of the UCLA, the Cambridge Health Alliance and Harvard Medical School where he also served as a resident tutor.
Aakash Shah
A practicing emergency room doctor, New Jersey's Aakash Shah has been appointd to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Aakash practices at the Hackensack Meridian health and has worked tremendously during the pandemic. he serves as the Director of Addiction Medicine and the Medical Director of of a hospital-based violence intervention group, Project HEAL.
He founded Be jersey Strong, to help the uninsured to coverage in the nation and was honoured by president Obama for its impact, the release mentioned. He has served as a consultant to many campaigns and policymakers.
Shah was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University where he completed his MBA and MSc. He obtained his MD from Harvard and has completed his undergraduate studies from Ursinus College.
