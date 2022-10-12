'No' To Indian-Origin Workers, Women With Kids: What's the Case Against Infosys?

Prejean was hired by Infosys in 2018, when she was 59 years old, to find employees for its consulting division.

In her lawsuit against senior executives Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright and former chief of consulting Mark Livingston, Prejean alleges that there was a "rampant culture of illegal discriminatory animus among the partner level executives based on age, gender and caregiver status," Firstpost reported.

She said that it was because of these biases that she, too, was sacked from the company.

The former employee said that she tried to "change this culture" during the first two months of her employment but faced resistance from Kurtz and Albright, who tried to "circumvent her authority in order to evade compliance with the law."