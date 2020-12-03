What is DACA and How Does It Affect Indian-Americans?

"DACA is a band-aid. It was a band-aid when it was announced in 2012 by Obama. The only thing DACA does right now is, it stops the possibility of deportation for two years at a time," Chirayu Patel, an Indian-American DACA beneficiary told The Quint.

Instated by the Obama Administration, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) shields deportation for some undocumented people who were brought to the United States by their parents when they were children.