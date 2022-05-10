ADVERTISEMENT

Is Vineeta Agarwala, Wife of Twitter CEO, Linked to Elon Musk's Takeover?

Her designation as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz might create a conflict of interest.

Vineeta Agarwala, the wife of Parag Agrawal, apparently has a role to play in Elon Musk's USD 44 billion Twitter takeover deal that might create a conflict of interests.

That conflict might be a product of her designation as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) – a top US VC firm which will reportedly pay $400 million as part of Musk’s new $7.1 billion financing commitments.

Firm co-founder Ben Horowitz recently tweeted that Elon Musk was perhaps the only person in the world with the "courage, brilliance, and skills" to fix Twitter’s problems and "build the public square that we all hoped for and deserve."

On the other hand, the firm is one of the largest backers of Meta, creating further conflicts given that Twitter and Facebook are rivals.

Who is Vineeta Agarwala?

Before working at Andreessen Horowitz, Agarwala was a physician, an operator at healthtech startups and also a venture investor on the Google Ventures life sciences team.

She has also worked at Kyruus as a data scientist and as a management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co.

She has also been a director of product management at Flatiron Health, and has collaborated with academic researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and the Broad Institute.

Vineeta Agarwala gratuated in computational biology and human genetics from Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

As a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, she leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund.

She also serves on the board of a number of portfolio companies including BigHat Biosciences, GC Therapeutics, Memora Health, Thyme Care, Pearl Health, and Waymark.

