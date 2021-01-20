Indian-American Scripts Joe Biden’s Maiden Speech As US President
Meet Vinay Reddy – Joe Biden’s chief speech writer.
Joe Biden is all set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States (US) later in the day on Wednesday, 20 January. His maiden address to the nation as their President is penned by Indian-American Vinay Reddy.
Reddy is the first ever Indian-American to be appointed as the country's presidential speech writer.
Who Is Vinay Reddy?
Vinay's parents Narayana and Vijaya, who hail from Pothireddypeta village in Telangana, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad, migrated to the US in 1970.
Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Vinay served as Biden's chief speech writer from 2013-2017, during the latter's second term as the country's vice president.
According to Biden-Harris Transition website, during the Obama-Biden administration, Vinay also served as senior speechwriter at the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden re-election campaign, and speechwriter for his home state Senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
Vinay went to Miami University and The Ohio State University College of Law. He currently lives in New York with his wife and their two daughters, the website reads.
What Will the Speech Be About?
The speech, expected to last between 20 and 30 minutes, will be centred around 'America United.'
"As the President-elect would often say on the campaign trail, there is nothing this country cannot do when we do it together," his advisors said, reported PTI.
