US Midterms: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Muslim Woman Elected to Illinois Assembly

"We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district. And in January," Nabeela Syed said after her win.

Ahamad Fuwad
Published
Indian Diaspora
2 min read
i

Nabeela Syed, a 23-year-old Muslim woman of Indian origin, was elected to Illinois General Assembly in the 2022 United States midterm elections.

A democrat, Nabeela defeated Republican incumbent Chris Bos in the election held on 8 November.

"My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year-old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district. And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly."
Nabeela Syed
Nabeela Syed: What We Know

Earlier in the Democratic primary election held in June, Syed was declared a winner against Chelsea Laiberte Barnes.

Born in Illinois' Palatine, Nabeela is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in political science and business.

Syed is active in her religious community at the Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs and advocates interfaith dialogue and aims to empower young Muslim women to lead.

Nabeela has worked with a variety of organisations, including EMILY’s List, to raise money to elect Democrats to Congress, according to her website.

She served as the president of a pro-bono consulting organisation that helped local businesses.

Currently, she works for a non-profit in digital strategy supporting a variety of their civic engagement efforts including voter mobilisation, ending sexual assault on college campuses, and promoting gender equity.

Nabeela promises to be an advocate for the issues most important to the community, including healthcare, education, taxes, and equal rights.

Desis on Ballot

A number of Indian American candidates have been elected to prominent positions in the 2022 midterms. In the US House of Representatives, there are now five Indian-origin members.

While Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal retained their respective seats, Shri Thanedar won from the thirteenth Congressional District of Michigan.

All five members are from the Democratic party and form the so-called 'Samosa Caucus of Indian Americans.'

Aruna Miller, a Democrat, was elected the lieutenant governor of Maryland, along with Governor Wes Moore.

