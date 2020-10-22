US Polls: Biden Campaign Reaches Out to Indian-American Families

Indians are the second-largest group of people who have been naturalised as US Citizens, after Mexicans, and so it is important for both the campaigns to reach out to this demographic. Voting in Asian American families too, is arguably, more a family affair than it is in caucasian ones.

Research has found that regardless of being born in the US or not, Indian Americans tend to be more democratic in their political inclinations. "However, there are some differences", says Milan Vaishnav, co-author of the survey 'How Will Indian Americans Vote? Results From the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey'.

"Naturalised citizens are slightly more likely to identify as independents. They tend to be less firmly rooted in ideological or political framework, and they also tend to vote less often.”

This has arguably led to the two parties attempting to courting this voter demographic – one that can make a significant difference in 'swing states'.