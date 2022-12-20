UK-Rwanda Plan Ruled as Legal: The Three Indian-Origin British Netas Behind It

London's High Court ruled on Monday, 19 December, that the British government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda, known as the UK-Rwanda Plan, is lawful. An application to dismantle the plan put forth by asylum seekers, aid groups, and a border officials' union was dismissed by judges.

The announcement of the plan on 13 April earlier this year by the then British Home Secretary Priti Patel (under the Boris Johnson government) and Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta had sparked angry protests across the country.

After the Johnson government collapsed, Patel was succeeded by another Indian-origin politician in the home office – Suella Braverman, who has most recently called the plan 'compassionate' and 'rational'.