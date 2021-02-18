‘This Is Us’ Honours Nasir Ahmed in Ep 8, Season 5 – Who is He?

The next time we see the couple, Nasir is cradling their son in his arms. Shortly after, another scene reveals their relevance. As Esther is seen getting annoyed at Nasir for having returned late from work, Nasir replies, “When your mother wants a picture of you, what do we have to do? What if instead of waiting for the mail, she could see it instantly? They will be able to share images... Imagine if you could talk to someone on the screen but with a video.”

The denouement pieces the puzzle together as viewers learn Nasir is the man behind the video-calling technology we use today. He's the reason the Pearsons are able to stay connected using FaceTime amid the raging coronavirus pandemic .