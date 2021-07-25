Home Away From Home: What It Means to Be a Fijian Indian in USA

As most of the workers were illiterate, the system came to be known as ‘Girmit’ (derived from the word ‘agreement’), and thus the people were referred to as ‘Girmitiyas’. Indenture was as cruel as slavery. Though it is 100 years since indenture was abolished in Fiji, but the pain of the harsh, exploitative system comes up in family conversations in the Fijian Indian communities, even generations later.

Initial recruitment was from famine and flood struck districts of Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, later expanding to South and West India. Hence the main language of Indo-Fijians was Bhojpuri. “Aaj bhi Bhojpuri boli jaati hai. Main Bengali kum, Bhojpuri zyada bolta hun. South Indian bhi the, Punjabi bhi the (Even today Bhojpuri is widely spoken. I speak in Bhojpuri more than I do in Bengali. South Indians were there, as were Punjabis). Bhojpuri was the language to communicate,” says Sanjay Sen.