Sunil Garg Appointed as New CEO of Citibank, N.A.

Sunil Garg has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Citibank, N.A.
It is Citi's primary banking entity, having branches and subsidiaries in 95 countries and territories.
It also comprises of three-fourth of the Citigroup's total assets.
Garg went to May College before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Economics from St. Stephen's College.
After his undergraduate education, he studied finance and marketing at the Indian Institute Of Management–Ahmedabad, completing a Master of Business Administration.
Garg joined Citi in May 1988 as a Management Associate in India.
He has worked in many countries across the globe like India, Singapore, Malaysia and the United States during his tenure.
Garg has held several posts while working in Citi, and has worked for the company in a variety of roles, like operations and technology; treasury and trade solutions; corporate and investment banking; and commercial banking, according to Citi's website.
He has also been a member of multiple management committees for Citi’s Global Consumer Banking and for the Institutional Client Group.
Before become CEO, Garg was the global Chief Executive Officer of the commercial bank, which he led for a decade, from 2011 to 2021.
Between 2008 and 2011, Garg was in charge of the US Commercial Banking business, first as Executive Vice President and then as Chief Executive Officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.
