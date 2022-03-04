Sunil Garg Appointed as New CEO of Citibank, N.A.

Sunil Garg has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Citibank, N.A.

It is Citi's primary banking entity, having branches and subsidiaries in 95 countries and territories.

It also comprises of three-fourth of the Citigroup's total assets.

Garg went to May College before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Economics from St. Stephen's College.

After his undergraduate education, he studied finance and marketing at the Indian Institute Of Management–Ahmedabad, completing a Master of Business Administration.