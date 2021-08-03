'Was Assaulted, Called Brown C***': US Health Official Faisal Khan

Dr Khan, in his letter, claims that while he was presenting his analysis of COVID-19 and backing the necessity of masks and mask mandate before the council, Republican politicians seated behind him "berated" him and tried to distract him. "On more than one occasion, I was shoulder bumped and pushed," he wrote. He also complained about being called a "fat brown c***."

His accent was made fun of, and his South Asian heritage was being used to attack his credibility, he claimed.