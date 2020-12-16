Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen Invest in a US Cricket League
The opening season of the Major League Cricket is set to take place in 2022, according to reports.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe Inc CEO Shantanu Narayen are coming together to invest in, develop, and launch Major League Cricket.
Hosted by the American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the Major League Cricket will be USA's first-ever major cricket tournament. The proposed tournament has also established a long-term partnership with Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders.
While Khan’s Knight Riders franchise will be based out of Los Angeles, Nadella is about to sign on the dotted line to settle for Seattle, home to America’s tech industry, and where Microsoft operates from.
Nadella, a self-confessed ML Jaisimha fan, used to play cricket while he studied at at the Hyderabad Public School. Reports claim that he is working towards setting up a state-of-the-art cricket oval at Redmond, Washington.
Narayen is based out of Palo Alto, California, in the Bay Area where ACE is headquartered. ACE signed a 15-year lease to acquire AirHogs Stadium, earlier a 6000-seat capacity minor-league baseball facility in the city suburb to develop it into a cricketing infrastructure.
