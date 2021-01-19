Biden Picks Rohit Chopra to Lead Consumer Protection Agency

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Rohit Chopra to be the next director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, reports claim.

An ally of Sen Elizabeth Warren, Chopra is a member of the Federal Trade Commission and helped launch the agency in 2011, previously serving as its assistant director. He went on to become the assistant director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he led the agency's effort on student loans. He now serves as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.