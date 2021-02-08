Super Bowl Ad on Farmers Protest: How Much It Cost? Who Funded It?

During the year's most watched television event in US, the Super Bowl, viewers in California’s Fresno County watched a historic commercial backing India’s farmer protests during the game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 7 February.

Indian-American Raj Sodhi-Layne is the creator of the commercial. Sodhi-Layne, a banker based in Fresno, got together with two of her friends to create and produce the video, following which she signed a contract with CBS for air time.