Raja Krishnamoorthi Urges Biden to Expand Global Vaccine Aid to India
The Indian American Congressman noted that only 7.5 doses have been deployed to India and more needs to be done.
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has once again took to the cause of vaccine deployment. Through the NOVID, he along with other Democratic leaders has proposed a 34 billion dollars vaccine aid. The Bill aims to vaccinate 60 percent of the population in the 92 covax countries and also suggests deployment to India.
Stressing on the fact that new variants, such as the Delta, can spread anywhere in the world, leaving no country safe, he said "It (The Bill) is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do."
I’m once again urging President Biden and my colleagues in Congress to come together and pass the NOVID Act into law to end this pandemic for good because, so long as outbreaks continue in any nation, the entire world faces the threat of new, vaccine-resistant variants.Raja Krishnamoorthi in a statement, 6 August
Seeking 'Independence' From COVID
The Congressman called for "Independence from COVID" through global partnerships. Ahead of the Indian Independence day, he noted that as only 7.5 million doses have been allocated to India, "more" needs to be done.
"The global partnership is necessary to produce and deliver vaccines necessary to truly bring this pandemic to an end," he mentioned in a statement. "Meeting those goals will demand the continued cooperation of the world’s leading democracies and producers of these life-saving vaccines, including the United States and India."
The NOVID Act, calls for a Pandemic Preparedness and Response Program (PAnPReP), which would have oversight and responsibility for the US Government global health response to COVID-19, the American Bazaar reported, after which it will shift to the protection against future pandemics by coordinating a global disease network.
The Act suggests scaling up the vaccine production and raw materials around the world, to purchase vaccines with the help of international partners and ensure an adequate supply of the vaccine.
The Act was introduced by Krishnamoorthi along with Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Senators Jeff Merkley and Elizabeth Warren. The legislation has gained support from 116 lawmakers.
