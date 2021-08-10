Princeton University's Sujit Datta Named Pew Scholar
The Pew Trust announced names of 22 early-career scholars to research innovative solutions to biomedical challenges.
Princeton University's assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering has been named a Pew Scholar for 2021. He is one of the early career scholars who have been chosen to research into biomedical sciences.
On 15 June, the Pew Trusts announced names of 22 scholars who would be exploring "innovative solutions" to biomedical challenges. "These scientists will receive funding over the next four years as they investigate timely questions surrounding human health and disease," the press release said.
The scholarship provides grants to young academics, usually at the assistant professor level to enable independent investigations for advancement of human health.
The 22 scholars that form the class of 2021 were chosen from 198 nominated applicants. These 22 will have the opportunity to meet annually, share research, and discuss perspectives.
Datta joined Princeton four years ago in 2017 prior to which he was a postdoctoral scholar at the Department of Chemical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology.
His educational qualifications include a BA in Math and Physics and a Masters of Sciences in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania. He also has an MA in Physics and is a PhD in Physics from Harvard. Datta hails from Toronto.
As part of the Pew Scholarship, Datta will explore how microbial communities organise and operate in complex three-dimensional habitats, the release mentioned.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.