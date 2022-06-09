Biden Nominates Indian American Sopen Shah As US Attorney In Madison, Wisconsin

U.S. President Joe Biden nominated five new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys in different parts of the country including Indian American Sopen B. Shah for the Western District of Wisconsin, which covers Madison, according to a White House Statement released on Monday, 6 June.

Biden also chose two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals. This step is a part of a larger effort to tackle the rise in gun crimes since 2020, the recent slew of gun violence, and mass shootings that have plagued the country in the last few weeks.

Biden's comprehensive plan includes adding more police officers, cracking down on illegal gun trafficking, and aiding community prevention programs, according to the official White House statement.

Shah has been a Counsel at Perkins Coie LLP since 2019. Previously, she was a Deputy Solicitor General of Wisconsin from 2017 to 2019.