Post Office in Houston Named After Sikh Police Officer Who Died in Line of Duty

The post office at 315 Addicks Howell Road has been renamed after Dhadiwal. A bill was introduced by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and was passed with bipartisan support and signed into law on 21 December 2021 by the then President Donald Trump.

Houston's Sikh community and local elected officials and members of law enforcement gathered on Tuesday at a ceremony at 315 Addicks-Howell Road to dedicate the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office", the PTI reported.