Persecution or Unemployment? Why Are Indians Immigrating to the US Illegally?

The tragic incident involving four members of an Indian family freezing to death at the US-Canada border has reignited the conversation around the dangerous journeys that refugees take in order to pursue a better life.

Hailing from a village in Gujarat, the family of four, including an infant and a teenager, was en route to enter the US when freezing temperatures killed them.

They were also apparently victims of a human smuggling operation, the suspected culprits of which have been detained.

One of them has been arrested for the same.

Data analysis shows that this family of four is far from the only Indian family to take drastic measures while journeying halfway around the world, risking their lives on the borders to cross into the United States.