Who is Indian-American Naureen Hassan – First VP, COO of NY Fed?
Hassan will take office on Monday, 15 February.
Naureen Hassan is all set to take office as the first vice president and chief operating officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, 15 February.
The Indian-American's appointment was approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the New York Fed said in a statement.
Hassan has worked for 25 years in financial services and holds command over strategy, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and regulatory and risk management. As the first Indian-origin vice president, she will be the second ranking officer and an alternate voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Speaking about her appointment, President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Fed John C Williams said Hassan was chosen for her “leadership background, deep commitment to fostering diverse teams, and extensive technology and financial experience”
Prior to her appointment, Hassan was chief digital officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. She has also worked at Charles Schwab and McKinsey & Company, and served as members of the board at two firms – OneSpan and Ascensus.
Hassan, whose parents immigrated to the US from Kerala in India, grew up in Pennsylvania. She holds a BA in Economics from Princeton University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
