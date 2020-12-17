Trump Admin’s Kash Patel Files $50M Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

Kash Patel, the Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against CNN and several of its top reporters.

The lawsuit claims that media network published false statements and promoted “unfounded left-wing political narratives” by painting Patel as a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist seeking to smear President-elect Joe Biden.

It claims CNN “deliberately or recklessly conveyed a false message” to sensationalise the “news” and humiliate Patel.