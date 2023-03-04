Meet Karanjee Gaba, the First Sikh Model To Feature in a Louis Vuitton Campaign

In 2022, Louis Vuitton employed its first ever Afghan Sikh model to feature in one of its campaigns. Karanjee Gaba sported a bright pink suit and a black turban, and caused a social media frenzy.

The London-based model has had a successful career, having featured in Lewis Magazine, Paper Magazine, and 10 Magazine among others.

Speaking about how he got into modelling, Gaba told GUAP: