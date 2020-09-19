Rep Jayapal Calls For Probe Into Mass Immigrant Hysterectomies

In a whistleblower complaint, a nurse at an ICE detention centre, Dawn Wooten, recently came forward alleging mass hysterectomies being performed on immigrants at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia, usually without their consent.

Seattle Representative, Pramila Jayapal, in a letter co-signed by 173 members of the Congress including Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi and Rep Ro Khanna, has urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “thoroughly examine the allegations raised.”

“We are horrified to see reports of mass hysterectomies performed on detained women in the facility without their full, informed consent and request. Everyone—regardless of their immigration status, their language, or their incarceration—deserves to control their own reproductive choices and make informed choices about their bodies,” wrote lawmakers Jayapal, Nadler and Lofgen.