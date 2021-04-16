Congressman Ro Khanna Introduces Resolution to ‘Honour Ambedkar’

As India celebrates the 130th birth anniversary of Ambedkar this year, an Indian-American Congressman has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives for a second consecutive year to honour BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, reported PTI.

This initiative has been taken so that young leaders around the world can be inspired by his vision for equality.

Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna after introducing the legislation in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, 14 April, tweeted that Ambedkar stood for an India and America where we respect the dignity of all.

"Today, I'm reintroducing my resolution to honour B R Ambedkar, in the hope that young leaders around the world will read his work and be inspired by his vision for equality.”