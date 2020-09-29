How to Roll Your ‘R’s: Why Indians in US Opt for Accent Coaching

Citing the concern of his students, Miller said "[Indians] find themselves in situations where they have to repeat themselves often, or they have to rephrase their sentences, or even speak in slow motion so as to be understood, and that’s when they usually reach out to us for assistance", explaining the high demand for accent modification.

Not taking away from individual agency and insecurities that may have led them to seek accent coaching, Ramjattan presses that the focus is misplaced. It needs to shift from the speaker to the listener, says he.

"We tend to treat accents as this inherent problem in communication, but really, the problem is often our perspective of different accents and the way we can change our perception of different accents is by shifting our focus on listening to different types of accents".