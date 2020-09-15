In A First, Indian-American Woman Appointed as Assistant NBA Coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have hired Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Sonia Raman as an assistant coach. This makes Raman the first Indian-American woman to be appointed in the position of a National Basketball Association (NBA) team.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff,” Raman said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor (Taylor Jenkins, head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies), his staff and the team’s emerging young core,” she said.

“I must also give a truly special thank you to MIT and the women I’ve had the honour of coaching for the past 12 years. I wish the program continued success.”