UK's India-Origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Asked About Wife's Russia Links
Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.
The United Kingdom (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, was asked by reporters on Thursday, 24 March, about the Russian presence of Infosys, an Indian software services company in which his wife Akshata Murthy possesses shares.
It has been one month since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the attack prompting many foreign companies to exit the country or suspend operations. Sanctions have also been slapped by the United States (US), the UK, the European Union (EU), and Japan, among other nations.
Sunak is of Indian-origin and is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.
Sunak was asked on live TV about his family's potential links to Russia.
"It's been reported that you've got family links to Russia, that your wife apparently has a stake in the Indian consultancy firm Infosys," a Sky News reporter stated during the TV interview with Sunak.
"They operate in Moscow, they have an office there, they have a delivery office there. They've got a connection to the Alpha Bank in Moscow. Are you giving advice to others that you're not following in your own home?" the reporter asked.
Sunak's response was that while he was an elected politician, he was accountable to the people regarding his government's policies.
"My wife is not," he added, arguing that she need not answer to the people.
The finance minister, after a few failed attempts, was finally asked whether his family is "potentially benefiting" from Russian President Vladimir Putin's government and the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.
"I don't think that's the case, and as I said the operations of all companies are up to them," Sunak replied.
"We've put in place significant sanctions and all the companies we are responsible for are following those as they rightly should, sending a very strong message to Putin's aggression," he further asserted.
When questioned about whether Infosys is also sending a similarly "strong message," Sunak responded by stating that he has "no idea" because he has nothing to do with that company."
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.