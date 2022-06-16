Indian-Origin Doctor in Scotland Jailed for Sexual Assault

An India-origin doctor was on Wednesday, 15 June, sentenced to four years of imprisonment by a Scottish court after being found guilty by jurors of serious sexual assault against a woman over three years ago.

Manesh Gill, 39, was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh last month and sentenced at the same court for what Scottish police described as “horrific behaviour” this week.

The court heard how the married general practitioner (GP) posed as "Mike" on the online dating app Tinder and arranged to meet the victim at a hotel in Stirling, where the assault took place in December 2018.