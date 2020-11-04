4 Indian-Origin Democrats Re-Elected to House of Representatives

All four Indian-origin democrats – Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Dr Ami Bera and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal – have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives.

Raja Krishnamoorthi, 47, who was born in New Delhi, defeated Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party and bagged nearly 71 percent of the votes cast, PTI reported. This will be his third consecutive term as a lawmaker.

Ro Khanna, 44, won against Ritesh Tandon, 48, of the Republican Party with a margin of more than 50 percentage points making this his third-consecutive win from the 17th Congressional district of California, The Indian Express reported.