Indian-Americans Come Together to Demand Faisal Khan’s Release

Rajmohan Gandhi, Biographer, Scholar and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, delivered an impassioned statement for Faisal Khan, who is a close friend of his.

He talked about the history of Khudai Kidmatgar and the role Faisal Khan is playing in reviving this movement for interfaith peace and harmony.

“There are around 200 million Muslims living in India. Making 200 million Indians feel uncertain about safety or equal rights in their country is not the recipe for a harmonious future. Most Hindus would like their Muslim brothers and sisters to enjoy dignity and equality. I urge them to speak out and demand justice for Faisal Khan, and for all who are being denied their rights", he said in a statement.