Indian Americans Paddle US' Table Tennis Dream at Tokyo Olympics

Indian Americans Nikhil Kumar and Kanak Jha are table tennis (TT) stars who will represent USA at the Olympic games in Tokyo.

Kumar is the youngest American TT player to have qualified. But for Jha, who also hails from San Francisco Bay Area, this will be his second Olympics stint. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, he was the youngest US table tennis player to represent USA.

Both Kumar and Jha picked up the sport early in their childhood. But their discovery is credited to Rajul Sheth – the man who was instrumental in changing USA's perception of the game.