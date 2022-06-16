Indian American Sowmyanarayan Sampath Appointed CEO Of Verizon Business
Sampath will report directly to Verizon's CEO and Chairman Hans Vestberg, in his new role as Verizon Business' CEO
Indian American Sowmyanarayan Sampath will lead Verizon Business as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July, 2022, according to a Verizon press release on 15 June.
Sampath started working with Verizon in 2014 and will remain in his current role of Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business until the end of June. During his time with the company, Sampath has displayed prowess in strategic planning in various roles.
Sampath will directly report to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.
With more than two decades of experience in critical network infrastructure and digital transformation, Sampath brings in-depth knowledge of Verizon's products and the company's role in empowering enterprise growth and global security, said Vestberg.
"I am proud of the Verizon Business Team's continued growth as part of our customer-facing transformation model. Given Sampath's distinguished Verizon tenure, this will be a seamless transition and I expect him to continue the business momentum"Hans Vestberg, CEO and Chairman, Verizon
Prior to joining Verizon, Sampath worked at KPMG and Boston Consulting Group. He has a bachelor's degree from Kolkata's St. Xavier's College, a Chartered Accountancy from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an MBA from Boston University.
This is a critical juncture for Verizon Business as the company announced that its customers will soon see a rise in capacity and faster speeds on the 5G Ultra Wideband network "with the addition of 5G service running over CBRS spectrum", in a press release on 14 June.
