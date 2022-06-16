Indian American Sowmyanarayan Sampath Appointed CEO Of Verizon Business

Indian American Sowmyanarayan Sampath will lead Verizon Business as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July, 2022, according to a Verizon press release on 15 June.

Sampath started working with Verizon in 2014 and will remain in his current role of Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business until the end of June. During his time with the company, Sampath has displayed prowess in strategic planning in various roles.

Sampath will directly report to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.

With more than two decades of experience in critical network infrastructure and digital transformation, Sampath brings in-depth knowledge of Verizon's products and the company's role in empowering enterprise growth and global security, said Vestberg.