Indian-American Republican Alleges Voter Fraud, Refuses to Concede

Indian-American Manga Anantatmula has alleged voter fraud and is refusing to concede after she lost her Republican bid for Virginia’s 11th district Congressional seat.

She lost to incumbent Democrat Gerry Connolly in the 3 November election.

Anantatmula, a government contractor, received a little over 28 percent of the vote: 107,368 votes. Connolly, who has served in Congress since 2009, swept the race with 217,400 votes – 71.4 percent.