Indian-American Appointed to New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners
Shukla owns and manages multi-location paediatric practices in New Jersey.
New Jersey (NJ) Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday, 21 April, appointed eminent Indian-American physician Nimisha Shukla to the State Board of Medical Examiners.
Shukla, who owns and manages multi-location paediatric practices in New Jersey, will be the first Indian-American physician to be serving on NJ Medical Board of Examiners under the Murphy administration, news agency PTI reported.
She was chief resident at SUNY Downstate Medical Centre College of Medicine and also taught medical students at Michigan State University.
New Jersey's Board of Medical Examiners is responsible for protecting the public's health, safety and welfare. Additionally, the board is also responsible for the oversight of a number of allied health providers.
Shukla has also served on the Federal Communication Commission's advisory committee on diversity and digital empowerment, and also became the first Indian-American woman broadcaster as a result of her acquisition of a Metropolitan New York area radio station.
(With inputs from PTI.)
