Indian-American Civil Rights Lawyer Runs for NYC City Council
If elected, Shekar Krishnan will be the first South Asian to represent the district.
Indian-American Civil Rights Lawyer Shekar Krishnan is all geared up for the democratic primary on 22 June. He is running to represent the New York City Council District 25 in Queens, a seat held by former councilman Daniel Dromm since 2009.
Dromm has endorsed Krishnan to take his seat as a representative of Elmhurst and Jackson Heights. Other endorsements to Krishnan's campaign are from Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, AOC's Courage to Change PAC, State Senator John Liu, Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, State Senator Julia Salazar, Council Members Justin Branan, Costa Constantinides, and Carlina Rivera among others.
His candidacy is also supported by community organisations that include Hotel Trades Council, United Federation of Teachers, Black Lives Caucus, Asian Pacific American Labor.
He is one of the nine candidates contesting for the seat. Whoever wins the primary is likely to win the November elections as well, with the district population leaning towards the Democrats. If Krishnan wins the election, he will be the first South Asian ever to represent the District.
Ready to Fight for People
Krishnan claims that the District has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic because of "disinvestment" in our community, "neglect" of our health care needs, and "overcrowding" in homes. He proposes to work for these issues including those of immigrants and education. He promises to fight for workers, small businesses and the LGBTQIA+ community. Krishnan also supports for-hire vehicles and is a champion for safe streets and public transport.
“I am ready to fight for you. I have been living in and fighting for our community for more than a decade. Together, we’ve fought for more open space and safe streets, for more resources for our public schools, and against a racist criminal system. I am eager to take this fight to the City Council.”Krishnan on his campaign
Krishnan claims that the cultural diversity of the District is what makes it unique and that his multi-racial family and immigrant background makes him fit to represent these people. He told the QNS that he wants to address the triple threat to the people of Jackson heights, which has been his home for a long time. "New York City is facing an affordability crisis, a racial justice crisis, and a public health crisis that severely impacting our communities of Elmhurst and Jackson Heights," he added.
Krishnan is the co-founder of Friends of Diversity Plaza and Communities Resist. The Friends of Diversity Plaza serves to build solidarity across communities to bring people together whereas Community Resist is a legal services organisation that works for racial justice and housing rights In North Brooklyn and Queens. He has for years advocated for people's right to a better infrastructure and a better community life.
